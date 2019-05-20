Community outraged after Osceola Lions Club trailer broken into, vandalized

The Osceola Lions Club is pausing its community fundraising after it was broken into and vandalized Friday, May 17.

Anyone who knows of the Osceola Lions Club trailer knows they serve some pretty good Lemon Shake-Ups, but those same people also know that every penny the club makes goes back into the Osceola community.

With the trailer being vandalized, all sales have been suspended, leaving Osceola Lions Club President Jim Naessens with no choice but to stop operations until everything is repaired.

“They didn’t take anything, they just damaged it. They just vandalized the interior and they got nothing out of it,” Naessens said.

The interior, now covered in chemicals from the fire extinguisher, needs to be repaired, along with replacing all the inventory inside.

“We’re part of a huge organization in Lions Club International, and we give money back to the Lions Club, which in turn funds diabetes testing and guide dogs and stuff like that. It’s just frustrating,” Naessens said.

Also frustrated is Penn Park Board Member Marissa Reinholtz, who said she is fed up because this is not the first time the park has been vandalized.

“We’ve also had some of our press boxes broken into. We’ve had to replace locks on three of those. A full panel of one of our garages broken out. We’ve had graffiti even in our T-ball field,” Renholtz said. “... It hurts when someone vandalizes. I take it personal when they vandalize our park."

Naessens said that despite having to suspend operations for now, he’s got a new plan to stay open.

“On Monday, Memorial Day…we’ve got 13 to 16 games. We’re going to put a tent up and we are going to be back in business. We will not let these individuals stop us from serving the community,” he said.

Osceola police are still investigating and have not confirmed if any arrests have been made.

As for the trailer, it is expected to be clean, repaired and ready by the Osceola Bluegrass Festival in a couple of weeks.

