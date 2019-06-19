Community members share experiences with gun violence at memorial

Local activists organized a gun violence memorial at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center Wednesday afternoon.

There were a lot of emotions as people shared their thoughts and personal experiences about guns.

"I did it all in the street. I’ve been shot five different times in the street of South Bend, but I’m on the Lord's side now,” someone said.

"This is a spiritual warfare. Guns don't kill people; people kill people," Vincent Hunter said.

"Sixty-four bullets in his bed! I buried my son,” Viola Sims said.

"We're not against cops. We are against the bad practices that cops have used,” organizer Eli Cantu said.

"We're viewed as being aggressive. We need to know what is going to be done,” someone else said.

One man in the crowd asked for more from Mayor Pete Buttigieg's administration.

"Show these people some transparency,” he said.

Community leaders commented on the latest officer-involved shooting.

“It’s tragic. It’s hurtful on a lot of different levels. There are a lot of people affected by this,” Lynn Coleman said.

“It’s brought about pain. It’s brought about anger, but if we handle it right, it can bring about a level of social justice that we all need. We have had this wound in our police department for years, and this has really brought it to light,” South Bend Councilman Oliver Davis said.

Everyday people weighed in too.

“I’m of the opinion that the officer does not wear that badge in vain,” Hunter said.

“You cannot blame the officer, because at the end of the day, that officer's got families that they want to go home to,” Sims said.

Coleman said in terms of long-term solutions, the community needs to begin building relationships.

