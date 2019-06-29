Community members hold rally to demand justice for Eric Logan

Just hours after the funeral of Eric Logan, some friends and family joined with community members for a rally.

A couple of dozen protesters took over the lawn of the South Bend Police Department Saturday afternoon.

Protesters held signs demanding justice for Eric Logan, while also voicing their frustrations against Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

A member of the Nu Black Power Movement said he was there to keep the peace and make sure everyone was safe.

“He didn't deserve to die, Nu Black Power Movement member Blu Casey said. “The family didn't deserve to go through this at all. The community doesn’t deserve to go through this.”

Casey and many other protesters say they want to see Sgt. O’Neill fired.

