Benton Harbor residents address school board about bullying incident

An elementary school teacher resigned after a viral video appeared to show students bullying a Benton Harbor student with the teacher encouraging their behavior.

The video showed students kicking and shoving a 7-year-old boy at the International Academy at Hull.

While this is happening, the teacher can be heard saying, "He got what he wanted."

At one point, the teacher told the students to leave the child alone, but is never seen physically intervening.

Tuesday, the community addressed the Benton Harbor School Board about the matter.

"If you could all get her up here to explain her actions, as to why she felt like she needed to bully a seven-year-old kid...You have to tell these people if you're not here to love these kids, because you can't come for a paycheck," said someone in the crowd.

"They need to show my son that somebody's going to listen to him...," said the boy's mother, Carmesha Ellis.

Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools Dr. Andrae Townsel said he intervened immediately.

"Even over the weekend I reached out to all of the families because it is unacceptable what I saw in that video," Townsel said.

"He reached out. He's communicated...He's had an open-door policy," said pastor Carlton Lynch.

Following this incident, Townsel said he brought a social-emotional learning interventionist into the classroom, and plans to implement "a multi-tiered system of support framework," aimed to help students with behavior, social-emotional learning and academics.

"But this one man cannot just change our whole city and our whole community, and our school system by his self. So we have to start holding ourselves accountable and start stepping up," said someone in the crowd.

Recently, multiple principals in the district have resigned, or plan to resign, including the principal at Hull's.

While it is unclear if this incident had anything to do with those resignations, Townsel said he has high expectations for educators and will hold them accountable.

"We're going in a different direction, and it is a new day in Benton Harbor, and there's a new way in Benton Harbor. We have high expectations; high accountability; and we expect to see high productivity, and an academic return on investment on our student achievement, and the disciplines of our district," Townsel said.

At last check, it is still unclear what consequences the students involved will face.

The teacher was set to retire at the end of the year.

The superintendent said if it is up to him, she will not get a pension or any benefits.

The Benton Township Police Department is investigating.