Community meeting addresses South Bend's violence

People in South Bend are saying, "Enough is enough," when it comes to people killing each other.

A call to action meeting took place at the Charles Martin Youth Center Wednesday. The purpose was to talk about ongoing violence in the community and why it's so important to respect the community that we live in.

A mother who lost her son in a shooting had this to say:

"No matter who that child is, no matter if they're black, white, purple, green, whatever, that mother's heart hurts, just as it does with any other mother, so when we say black lives matter, no. All lives matter," said Bobbie Woods of Mamas Against Violence.

Panel members also discussed a variety of topics, including public safety measures.

