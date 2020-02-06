Community leaders share Tolson Center expansion proposal

The public weighed in on the future of the Tolson Center Thursday.

For 18 months, there have been a number of community meetings about the center.

The center closed in the summer of 2018, after the Elkhart City Council voted to cut funding. but the city of Elkhart eventually reopened it. Now community leaders want to expand it.

They discussed a proposal Thursday that will go to the city council for approval.

"We promised to the community we would bring the final proposal back to the community before it goes back to city council. One more chance for them to weigh in with their ideas, thoughts and reactions," said Candy Yoder, chief program officer of the Community Foundation of Elkhart.

The Community Foundation and Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce would like to make the center a 25,000-square-foot facility. They would also like to create a park area with soccer fields and a playground.

"And to create a governance that sits outside city government," Yoder said.

This means a 15-member board would hire an executive director and oversee programming at the center. Residents would nominate board members, and the mayor's office, Community Foundation and the chamber would appoint members.

For the most part, residents seemed to be in favor.

"This proposal is helpful. I would really like to see our community come together," resident Gabriela Tovar said.

The center would be for everyone - kids, single moms and even senior citizens, providing a safe space with recreational and educational opportunities.

"This is the center where life happens for hundreds and hundreds of families, and there used to be an active center here. It's had a little hiccup, and the community deserves a community center that's well programmed to meet the needs of the community," Yoder said.

"The children can come over after school and do homework. In the past they had tutors," resident Lupita Zepeda said.

While the city would own and maintain the park and facility, the Community Foundation would commit to securing up to $4 million for construction and would partner with the city to raise an additional $1 million. Finally, the city would fund the remaining $5 million for construction costs.

As of now, the gym at the center would stay put and contractors would build around that.

As far as next steps, the proposal should be voted on at the next city council meeting on March 2.

