Community leaders meet to look at investment opportunities

Community leaders and organizations gathered at Century Center to look at investment opportunities.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg wants South Bend to become a CDFI-friendly city, which stands for Community Development Financial Institution.

CDFI provides lending and capital for things like small businesses, grocery stores in low-income neighborhoods, home mortgages and other financial needs. Buttigieg said this helps create a more inclusive city.

“The point is, how do we get more money into neighborhoods and organizations that can do good here in South Bend? Anyone who is willing to help us do that — take capital and move it into areas that haven't gotten the investment they need, in a low-income community like ours — that can make a big difference,” Buttigieg said.

He also said he hopes local organizations will turn to CDFI for capital, adding it is “another tool in fulfilling the vision of equal opportunity for residents.”