Community leaders gather to address issues causing violence

Community leaders in South Bend are growing concerned about violence.

They've been speaking with the youth about what can be done to address the issue and they have three requests: mental health programming, safe houses and more vocational training.

Leaders say the idea is to stop the issues that are causing the violence.

“Looking at the problem before it becomes a problem,” Community Relations standing member Laquita Hughes said. “Like what can we do to deter the violence as far as, not only the shootings, the fights? How can we deter these things? So just coming together and looking at the things that we that the youth need."

Today's conference included concerned community members, elected officials, residents, and local activists.

