Community leader surprised to have Lerner Theatre lobby renamed in his honor

The donor lobby in Lerner Theatre was renamed the Art Decio donor lobby in honor of a longtime businessman and community leader.

Decio was president of Skyline Corporation, which designs and produces manufactured housing and RVs. He also helped promote art and entertainment in the Elkhart area.

Mayor Tim Neese surprised Decio Monday morning, saying he helped bring the theater to life.

Decio said he has many fond memories at the theater during his childhood, including a viewing of "Gone with the Wind."

"Well, the theater has something to do with making people happy," he said. "So, I was a customer in this theater when I was 9 years old, 'Gone with the Wind,' my father and mother took me. And to me, that was something special, it was history, and it happened here, in Elkhart."

The plaque is now hanging in the lobby

