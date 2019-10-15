Community helps return water to home of WWII veteran whose well ran dry

A World War II veteran from Niles whose well ran dry has water once again, thanks to distribution of his story by his neighbors and action by a local business.

His granddaughter told 16 News Now drillers finished the well Tuesday.

Elmer Bella, 94, was without water for a month after the well went dry for the home he built with his brother decades ago.

That was until he and his family contacted Berrien County Veterans Services.

A local business, a Michigan veterans grant and some social media magic were all instrumental in getting Bella the new well.

