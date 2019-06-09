Community gathers for common-sense solutions to gun violence

On the brink of this weekend's shooting, dozens packed the Charles Black Center for the annual Wear Orange event.

“The community is going to have to get together,” Angela Tanner said. “There is just no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

Angela Tanner lost her son Devonte Patrick to gun violence back in 2013.

Since then, she has made it her mission to advocate for a safer world.

“I made a promise to him the day he died that I would never give up fighting to end gun violence,” Tanner said. “I want to see my kids and my grandkids grow up in a safe community.”

Tanner was just one of many survivors sharing their stories Sunday afternoon at the Wear Orange event.

The event was held by Moms Demand Action to push for an end to gun violence.

Nineteen-year-old Indonesia Brown was driving to get dinner just last week when she witnessed a drive-by shooting.

“I started hyperventilating,” Brown said. ‘Not knowing what to do. Not knowing what to say. How do I explain this to them? So it was very scary, very hard.”

She has worked with the South Bend Youth Task Force for four years and says that gun violence is an issue kids can take charge of.

“Let’s have a conversation,” Brown said. “We don't need guns. We don't need to be fighting each other all of the time. We can talk things out and have a civilized conversation. I think a lot that comes from that is kids don't feel like that they have a voice. You have a voice. You don't have to resort to violence. You have a way to express yourself. It doesn't have to be in a violent manner.”

Tanner was inspired by so many kids speaking out.

“I hope that the adults will catch on and look at these little kids and be like okay maybe it is time to stop,” Tanner said. “The kids can do it and so can we.”

In the past four days alone in South Bend, nine people have been shot.

The whole Charles Black Center showing that they have no signs of slowing down in their fight to save lives.

“We need to let people know that we're not going back down,” Tanner said. “We're not going to stop fighting to end gun violence. Enough is enough.”

The Center for Disease Control says on average 23 children are shot every day in America.

For more information on Moms Demand Action, click here.

