Community gathering in Benton Harbor to unite in solidarity

People gathered outside the African American History and Literature Gallery in Benton Harbor Thursday, to unite in solidarity.

People talked about racial injustice happening in our world.

"Racial jokes! Are you just going to stand there and say nothing?" said organizer Sharon Brown.

"I understand the anger. I understand the hurt. I understand why their emotions are bubbling over...and people do things sometimes when they are hurt that they would never do when they were happy," said attendee Lovia Clay.

People vowed to act differently moving forward.

"They are saying they will do change, not want change, but do change," said Brown.

People lit candles and tied red ribbons to the stairs of the building.

The red represented our common humanity.

"Humanity is what color? Humanity is life and if you need a color, let's take the blood color, because as long as you have red blood running through your veins, then you are a human," Brown said.

"And a little bit of hope that it seems like somehow things are finally changing," said attendee Tracy Heilman.

Officers also attended the gathering and spoke with residents.

