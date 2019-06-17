Community frustrated over police body camera not being on

“This is not right,” Eric Logan’s cousin Vernado Malone said. “It's not right.”

For the past two days, the family of Eric Jack Logan has been holding out for the release of police body cam footage leading up to his death.

But Monday evening, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced the body camera of Sergeant Ryan O’Neill wasn't on.

“It's ridiculous, Malone said. “It's ridiculous. I can't believe that a police officer come in an area, looking for somebody, get out of his car without a body camera on.”

Officials said the body camera can be activated in three ways: manually, if the squad car's lights or sirens are on or if the car reaches a high speed, around 70 miles an hour.

Because the initial call was for a suspicious person, Sgt. O’Neill did not turn the lights on.

At a vigil Monday night, members of South Bend's Common Council joined with the family in their frustrations.

“It's really about how can we trust our police department when we put all of those elements in place, but we don't follow through,” Council member Regina Williams-Preston said.

Council member Oliver Davis says this shooting hurts for trust in the police department.

“Very low, if none, you got my point?” Davis said. “That is not good. That is not good. It's not good for the good officers.”

The council's vice president called for more than just answers.

“We have to move beyond transparency,” council member Karen White said. “We need to look at transformation. We have to walk in truth.”

His family wants Eric Logan to be remembered as someone who loved his family.

“Eric Logan is a family man,” Malone said. “He was planning a Father's Day cookout.”

The family also said they have more evidence surrounding Logan's death but they are not ready to release it yet.

“The family of Eric Logan is not done,” Malone said. “It's not done.”

