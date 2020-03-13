Community forum hosted by South Bend Mayor gets heated

A "war of words" were exchanged at the second community conversation forum Thursday, hosted by South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

Mueller is hosting a series of forums to discuss the special prosecutor's findings in Eric Logan's death.

Last week, it was announced that there would be no charges filed against former South Bend Police Sergeant Ryan O'Neill, who shot and killed Logan last summer.

"Aren't they trained to use a taser to take someone down. Isn't that part of a training of a police?" asked one community member.

"They don't have no evidence so how can they say it was justifiable," said Eric Logan's mother, Annetter Shirley Newbill.

"I don't care if they say he broke into cars. No one has proof. I don't care if they say his alcohol level was the highest it could be because he was walking. It's not against the law," said a community member.

"Then this should be an open case. All we are saying as a black community is if it's justifiable, show us the evidence you used to rule it to be justifiable," said someone else in the crowd.

Logan's brother said he was apparently celebrating Father's Day that night.

"And we was celebrating that night at my apartment building, in the parking lot. We was having a good time. All the brothers were going to get together and barbecue," said Clifford Bailey.

Mueller said he is working on a formal request to get answers to some questions about the findings, and plans to release the underlying evidence to the public.

He said he is also working on a revised discipline matrix.

"You can't get a police discipline matrix done in seventy days if it's top priority?" asked a resident.

"We hope that this will be a final draft, but we do want to get more public input," Mueller said.

Mueller said a draft of the matrix is set to be ready for public input by the end of the month.

There will be more community forums scheduled at a later date.