Community, congressman remember fallen Warsaw officer

The Warsaw community is paying respects to a fallen police officer.

Fifty-year-old officer Jason Dobbins was on duty when he suffered a medical emergency on Jan. 24. He was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment of a critical heart condition but experienced complications after a surgery.

Dobbins died over the weekend. He had been an officer for 16 years.

His visitation was held at Warsaw Community Church Wednesday.

Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, who represents Indiana's 3rd District, spoke on the House floor Tuesday to honor Dobbins.

"In the wake of his tragic passing last Saturday, officer Dobbins is mourned by the Warsaw Police Department and by the whole of Warsaw, who remembers him as a great leader, father and friend," Banks said. "And as Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer told me earlier today in a text message, he said, 'The overwhelming immediate outpouring of support is testimony to his commitment to the well-being of the Warsaw community. His legacy of service lives on.' It is people like Jason Dobbins who embody the very best of what our nation has to offer. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife, his son, his three daughters and his stepson in this sad time. And I pray that they might find peace."

Dobbins' funeral service will take place Thursday at Warsaw Community Church.

