Community asked to attend burial of Vietnam veteran with no family

A local funeral home is asking the community to join them for the burial of Wayne Wilson, a Vietnam veteran who has no living relatives.

"Mr. Wayne Wilson was a heroic soldier for our country, becoming wounded in the Vietnam War. Wayne was proud of his country and proud of his city. Every year, Wayne was the first person at Silverbrook Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day Parade," Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services announced.

Wilson will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 17, at 2 p.m. in Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.

Full military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the American Legion Post 51.

If transportation is needed, please call Brown Funeral Home at 269-683-1155.

