Community invited to meet with Benton Harbor superintendent finalists

Community members will be able to meet and ask questions Monday of the two finalists for Benton Harbor Area Schools superintendent.

The public can speak with Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson and Andrae Townsel beginning at 5 p.m. Monday in the Benton Harbor School library.

Townsel is the assistant superintendent of support services with Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Westland, Mich.

Trustees will hold a special meeting to interview the candidates following the community conversation.

President Joseph Taylor says he expects trustees to approve hiring a new superintendent after the interviews.

