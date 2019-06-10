Common Council President Tim Scott discusses former Drewry's building

South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott, D-1st District, joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Monday to discuss the demolition of the former Drewry's building in South Bend.

The old Drewry's brewing complex stopped production back in the 70's, and it became an eyesore for decades. Demolition started in 2017, but piles up rubble had been left there until recently.

Scott said the owner is now back and working to clean up the site. Scott said the city put $400,000 dollars into the property with the idea the owner would not respond.

"He has not really responded until this time," Scott said. "He has missed four or five different code hearings on this property. Enough is enough. What we got to do is clean it up."