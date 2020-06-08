Common Council Member reacts to Black Lives Matter protests

Third District Council Woman Sharon McBride joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now Monday to discuss the Black Lives Matter protests across the country and issues in the South Bend community.

One of those issues in South Bend includes a possible increase in police salaries. The salary increase is up for a vote at Monday’s South Bend Common Council meeting, but McBride said there is still a lot to discuss.

“The council needs to have a conversation and really talk about the issues and everyone’s concerns,” McBride said. “I think we need further discussion before we have a vote.”

Nationally, the death of George Floyd has sparked outrage and protests across the country. Floyd died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

“There are a lot of people who are in support of the movement going across the entire world,” McBride said. “[The police] their job is to serve and protect us, and we have to have those conversations so we can diversify and educate one another so we can all get along.”

The meeting will be another virtual meeting held online on the Microsoft App. Link for Monday's night meeting, click here.

