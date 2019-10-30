Committee to improve schools meets in Benton Harbor

The Benton Harbor Community Engagement Advisory Committee held its first meeting Wednesday.

The committee is tasked with improving Benton Harbor Area Schools after the district stopped the state's plans to close the high school following this school year.

“We all want to see the school system better, we all do, but we just have to start doing something besides having meetings all the time, and then after the meetings we don't do anything or see each other until the next meeting," one community member said during public comments.

Improving poor academic performance and digging the district out of debt are two of the goals for the group.

The Community Engagement Advisory Committee has a lot of work ahead.

"We want to hear from the community on where they see deficiencies. We want to go back and evaluate what's taken place in the past in order to determine what changes are necessary," said Michigan Deputy Treasurer Joyce Parker, a member of the committee.

Nine members met Wednesday. The group consists of state and local officials, with two more to be added soon who will be from the community.

The committee will assess the school district and create a plan for improvement.

"We want to do something comprehensive; not just dealing with the finances or just the academic side of things. We want to take a look at legislation that might be beneficial to the community,” Parker said.

There's a lot to look at.

"Teacher shortage, finances, systems that need to be put in place so that they can operate in a manner to raise student achievement," said Bill Pearson, the director of partnership districts for the Michigan Department of Education.

Some community members were skeptical during public comment but hoping for change.

"Meetings really haven't been productive. Are we actually going to get out in the community, actually work and do something this time?"

"I'm hoping that things turn around so that we can have a sense of pride within our community and within our district.”

The next meeting will be on Monday to establish priorities and a focus for the committee to move forward.

The committee will need to have their plan finalized by the end of March.

Once that plan is approved by the school board, as well as the Michigan Department of Education and Department of Treasury, the committee hopes to begin putting the plan into action by next school year, 2020-2021.

