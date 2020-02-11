Commissioners sign off on controversial drag strip plans

During their Monday meeting, Elkhart County commissioners signed off on revised plans to update and expand the Osceola Dragway near Elkhart.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, commissioners voted 2-1, to approve a proposal to rezone the dragstrip along Ash Road and West Indiana Avenue Oct. 21. Plans included adding an approximately one-and-a-half mile road course, expanding seating and eventually constructing a new business park.

About three months after the vote, the developer submitted a new site plan. The revised plan was then incorporated into a rezoning ordinance and presented to the commissioners for their signatures.

The action came as the commissioners are defendants in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the approved rezoning and send the issue back for a further hearing.

The case filed in court on Jan. 24 alleges the decision was “arbitrary or capricious.”

A request on behalf of the commissioners was filed Monday, seeking more time, through March 21, to respond to the lawsuit’s allegations.

