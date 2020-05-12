Commissioners plan to reopen Elkhart County buildings next week

The Elkhart County commissioners now have a plan for reopening county buildings to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, commissioners approved the plan as a resolution Monday, calling for county offices to open Tuesday, May 19.

The county plan includes a list of sanitation requirements for county employees, as well as guidelines for the public to continue physical distancing and hygiene practices.

County buildings will have signs posted, warning residents to not enter if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

