Commissioner proposes reversal of Niles Twp. intersection changes

A Berrien County commissioner is proposing to reverse a state plan to change the U.S. 12 and 3rd Street intersection in Niles Township.

A seven-member board voted unanimously to pass a resolution for the Michigan Department of Transportation to disapprove a plan that includes left turn median crossovers instead of left turn lanes that are in place now.

The state developed plans over the past year to restructure the U.S. 12 and M-51 interchange about a quarter a mile east of 3rd Street. However, there is fear that the plan to add left turn median crossovers may make 3rd Street traffic more unsafe for drivers.

A decision slated for the 2023 project has not yet been made. State officials say they are open to talking about it.

