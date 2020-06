Today:

A cool start with wake-up temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs climb into the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds thicken up through the day with a passing sprinkle possible.

Tonight:

Increasing cloud cover with a very mild setting overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Mainly dry.

Tomorrow:

A surge in heat... Afternoon highs in the middle 80s! A very summerlike day with mostly sunny skies and a late thunderstorm chance.