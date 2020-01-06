Comedian/actor Damon Wayans coming to New Buffalo

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans is bringing his "It’s Personal" tour to Four Winds New Buffalo.

From the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds Casinos:



The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that comedian Damon Wayans will bring his “It’s Personal Tour” to Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Saturday, April 18, at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show range from $45 to $75, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com beginning on Friday, January 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

Damon Wayans is known throughout the world for his comedic genius and is most fondly remembered for the Emmy Award winning series “In Living Color” where he created sketch characters like Homey the Clown, Handiman, and Blaine from Men on Film. His writing for the series earned him personally two Emmy nominations in addition to the shows nominations. Damon also co-created, starred and executive produced the hit series, “My Wife and Kids” which is currently in syndication worldwide and received numerous awards, including the People's Choice for Favorite New Television Series, and Favorite Male Performer. Most recently he starred on the hit TV show “Lethal Weapon.”

On the big screen, Damon starred in Spike Lee's critically acclaimed film “Bamboozled, “Major Payne,” “Blankman,” and “Mo Money,” which he also wrote and executive produced. Damon has always enjoyed tremendous success in stand-up comedy. After making his start touring the comedy club circuit, he landed a role on “Saturday Night Live.” He then went on to star in his own critically acclaimed HBO specials, “One Night Stand,” “The Last Stand,” “Still Standing,” and “Way Out.” He is also a New York Times bestselling author of “Bootleg,” a humorous compilation of his observations on family, children, marriage, and politics.

