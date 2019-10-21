Comedian Ron White announces Elkhart tour date

Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White has announced that he will be playing Elkhart's Lerner Theatre in February.

White, who gained notoriety smoking cigars and drinking scotch on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, will be in Elkhart on Feb. 20.

He is known for telling stories from his real life, having grown up in Texas. He joined the Blue Collar Comedy Tour in 2000 after opening for comedians like Sam Kinison and Jeff Foxworthy.

Tickets to White's February show in Elkhart go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. The Friends of the Lerner-only presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

White's first television comedy special, "They Call Me Tater Salad," had the greatest Sunday program viewership in the history of Comedy Central.

He is also known for his 2005 special, "You Can't Fix Stupid," and his 2006 book, "Ron 'Tater Salad' White: I Had the Right to Remain Silent ... But I Didn't Have the Ability."

White has also supported U.S. military troops for more than 20 years. He created the Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops in 2008, the proceeds of which are donated to the Armed Forces Foundation.

He has been nominated for two Grammy awards and been one of the Top 3 grossing stand-up comedians on tour over the last nine years.

