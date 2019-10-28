Comedian Lewis Black to perform in New Buffalo

Comedian Lewis Black has announced a stop in New Buffalo this spring. Black, known for his volatile style and angry rants that sometimes devolve into full-blown meltdowns, is making his second stop in Michiana in the last year.

Black, the Grammy award-winning stand-up comedian, is bringing his "It Gets Better Every Day" tour to Four Winds Casino New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 13.

Tickets for the 9 p.m. show start at $45 and cap at $65, plus fees.

People who want to see Black can head to fourwindscasino.com at 10 a.m. EDT Friday, Nov. 1.

Lewis Black is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor, and author. Receiving critical acclaim, he performs more than 200 nights annually to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. His live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and a soldout Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

Since 2014 Lewis Black has done over 400 live streaming shows, called THE RANT IS DUE, at the end of each of his standup performances. Adding his own unique style, Lewis delivers audience-written Rants which have been submitted from the fans at his show and throughout the world. With so much to get off their chests, people use Lewis’ platform to Rant about what’s on their minds. More information on Lewis Black is available at www.lewisblack.com/live.

