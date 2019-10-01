Columbia City Haunted Jail ranked #5 on national list of haunted attractions

A northern Indiana haunted house is ranked among the best in the nation.

Columbia City Haunted Jail earned a spot on USA Today's "10 Best" for haunted attractions.

Rich in history, they've scared even the most hardcore haunt seekers. Those who love haunted houses then voted for their favorites, landing the Columbia City Haunted Jail at #5 on USA Today's list.

The jail where the haunt is located was built in 1875, but it has been operating as a haunted house since 1991. They're also on the list of Indiana's haunted places.

Haunt character Dr. Shock says they made that list due to the public hanging of Charles Butler in 1884.

"Butler was the only person executed in Whitley County. Shot his beautiful wife in the back, she died two days later. They apprehended him, put him in jail, he escaped, they caught him, put him back, he was hanged, and the anniversary of his death is October 10," explains Dr. Shock.

Still, the haunt doesn't rely on Butler's hanging as a theme for the experience. They have a wide variety of ways to scare attendees, using the creepiness of the building combined with highly-trained actors who are placed strategically throughout the haunt.

For their 28th season, the crew at Columbia City Haunted Jail has completely redesigned the haunt. They're offering a new Catacombs attraction in addition to the jail itself.

Owner-operator Paul Harrington says they add new sections to the haunt as a thank you to their customers.

"We re-design the jail every year, and change about 80% of the Jail. Our customers tend to be die hard fans and are very loyal, so we try to earn their business every single year," he tells us.

They work on the Columbia City Haunted Jail year-round in addition to a years-long training program to be in management.

"This is a full-time passion for these guys," says Harrington. "We really are a family."

Also new this year for those who love to be scared but hate to wait is the option to buy a "Super Ticket", which lets you skip the line completely.

You can commemorate your visit with a new Scream Cam added in 2019. It captures your group's reaction to the haunt, and you can take home a 5x7 photo that shows just how scared you really were.