Colts head coach speaks at annual Michiana prayer breakfast

A Hoosier football hero is in town for the 28th annual Community Leaders' Prayer Breakfast.

Frank Reich, head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, made his way to Michiana to share his comeback story.

The yearly event is hosted by the Christian Business Men's Connection, and attendees get to have breakfast with some inspirational people and hear how they overcame adversity.

"These kind of events are really special to me," Reich said. "A prayer breakfast. A lot of people are coming out in the morning, and we all need to be encouraged. So it's fun to come out and share that."

And football season will be here before you know it. The Colts start training camp Monday.

