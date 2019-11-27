Colorado couple charged after horse dragging video shared

A Colorado couple who shot a widely shared video of a horse dragged by a rope hooked to a pickup truck is facing criminal charges.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that 59-year-old John Saldate and 33-year-old Amber Saldate were charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

Authorities began investigating Sunday after the video of the horse at a ranch near the mountain town of Grand Lake drew outrage after it was shared on social media. Authorities later seized the horse.

It’s not clear if the Saldates have a lawyer. Before they were charged, Amber Saldate told KCNC-TV that the horse had had behavior problems but what they did was stupid.

Sheriff Brett Schroetlin says a veterinarian found no obvious trauma to the horse Monday but gave it pain medication.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/27/2019 1:12:43 PM (GMT -5:00)

