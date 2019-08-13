Coloma woman sentenced for fatal drunken driving crash on I-94

A Coloma woman will spend at least four years in prison for a high-speed drunk driving crash that killed one person.

Thirty-three-year-old Amber Garton has been sentenced to between four and 15 years for operating while intoxicated and causing death, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Garton previously pleaded no contest to the charge.

The crash happened on Sept. 9 on Interstate 94 in Benton Township when Garton was driving drunk and her car, traveling 111 mph, slammed into another vehicle.

Garton failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol level of 0.19, which is more than twice the legal limit.

