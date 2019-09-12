Coloma man pleads guilty in 2-month-old daughter's death

A Coloma man has admitted to killing his 2-month-old daughter because she wouldn't stop crying.

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say 31-year-old Scott Skinner pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

On Wednesday, he told the judge he picked up his daughter too aggressively and shook her.

The incident happened back in October 2018 while the baby's mother was away from the home.

The baby died after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

A sentencing agreement calls for Skinner to be sentenced to at least 8.5 years in prison.

