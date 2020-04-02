Coloma and St. Joseph KOA Holiday makes coronavirus adjustment

The Coloma and St. Joseph, Michigan KOA Holiday season doesn't start until April 17 but they are already making changes to protect staff and guests from the spread of coronavirus.

They also plan to provide only essential services when they open for the 2020 camping season.

That means they will only accept reservations from guests in self-contained RV’s during the national emergency.

All communal areas will be closed through at least Memorial Day weekend.

They will be asking visitors to practice social distancing and say it will be enforced on their 40-acre property.

KOA Holiday has opened a number of sites early to provide support to those in need.

