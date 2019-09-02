College students cheer on the Fighting Irish, excited for football season

College students cheered on the Fighting Irish at Taphouse on the Edge Monday for the first football game of the season.

“All of us just itching for today to get here. So the energy on campus was great today. Everyone just had a smile of their face, really excited,” University of Notre Dame law student Elizabeth Lombard said.

“Even for a game day like this when people have class, it is still super exciting. You can definitely feel like a tangible energy on campus, not that people don’t wear their school colors and Notre Dame gear on normal days, but it is definitely more apparent on game days,” Notre Dame student Nick Schleith said.

Students said football has a way of bringing people together.

“We had to come be in an environment where we knew people would get rowdy, so that’s why we came to Taphouse tonight,” Saint Mary’s College student Mary Clare Freeman said.

“Football season is the best time here at Notre Dame. You just can’t beat the football weekends of getting excited Friday night and waking up early Saturday morning to get excited for the game,” Notre Dame law student Dominique Fry said.

Students also said they feel like this season will be different.

“I think the different thing is that our home schedule is not as competitive this year as it was in years past,” Schleith said.

“I think it’s this team. They have like 16 coming back from the team last year, and I think the new additions to the team are going to make the difference,” Fry said.

