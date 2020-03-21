Cold night before rain and snow develop on Sunday

Clouds have stuck around today but we’ll see them breaking up a bit tonight for a mostly clear night as temps fall to the lower 20s. It’s going to be a rather chilly night. Clouds filter back in by Sunday mid-day. Although we get a bit warmer Sunday, we’ll also have some rain and SNOW to contend with as it begins to develop late afternoon. Anticipating that this could changeover to all snow for a bit Sunday night, resulting in the up to 1-2” of snowfall, accumulating mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. A bit more rain/snow is possible into early Monday morning, before we see a few peaks of sunshine later in the day. Temperatures all next week are looking much more spring-like, something to look forward to!