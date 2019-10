Dry and cool conditions Thursday. Highs in the low 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies with a light breeze.

Cooling into the 30s tonight. A chilly start to your Friday.

Friday is cold and cloudy to start. A peek of afternoon sunshine brings temperatures into the lower 50s.

Widespread moderate rain arrives late Saturday night. Showers lead into Sunday.

Dry conditions return early next week but temperatures will steadily drop through the week. Very cold weather for Halloween.