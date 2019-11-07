Cold blast of air for the end of this week

TODAY:
A rain/snow mix will be possible through the morning with lake effect snow expected Thursday afternoon.
Parts of Berrien and La Porte Counties may see minor accumulations as a result. Afternoon highs top out in the middle 30s.
A cool breeze with a wind chill in effect.
TONIGHT:
Snow accumulations of less than an inch are possible across parts of southwest Michigan through Friday morning.
Lows in the middle 20s make for a frigid start to your Friday.
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 30s with a light breeze.
THIS WEEKEND—
Relatively quiet weather is expected Saturday and Sunday but a much colder airmass will arrive next week with more lake effect snow possible.
Get ready for the Arctic hammer to drop! We could be looking at record-breaking temperatures.