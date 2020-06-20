Coffee on the Piazza every summer Saturday at the Ruthmere Museum

Weekends just got a lot more relaxing with the Ruthmere Museum back open.

Coffee on the Piazza is back, bringing fresh pastries, coffee, and live music to the front door of the Ruthmere Museum.

There's activities for kids like making their own chalk art masterpieces or following the scavenger hunt.

There's even yoga for people looking to be more active.

The Ruthmere reopened from the shut-down a week ago and are excited to see people back on their property.

"We are all about being part of the fabric of the community, and when you close yourself up, it just feels like that's been taken away from you. So to be able to open the doors, open the gates, and welcome people back it just feels right," said Ruthmere Museum Executive Director Bill Firstenberger.

Count on Coffee on the Piazza to be back every Saturday in June, July, and August.

The museum is open for tours Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M., and then on Sunday from 1:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M.

