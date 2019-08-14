Coca-Cola to release cinnamon Coke, spiced cranberry Sprite this holiday season

Coca-Cola hopes that a spiced cola will be as successful in the U.S. this year as it was in the U.K. last year.

The soft drink company plans to launch its iconic soda flavored with cinnamon on Sept. 30.

Consumers in the U.K. already had the chance to taste the drink and gave it the thumbs up.

There is no word on whether the U.S. will get the zero sugar version, a full sugar version or even both, but whatever version we do see, it'll only be around for a limited time.

Coca-Cola also plans to launch a winter spiced cranberry variant of Sprite at the same time.

After their limited run, the sodas will either come back in subsequent years or leave visitors to the World of Coca-Cola museum asking, "Why?" when they sample it at the end of the tour.

