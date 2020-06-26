Coast Guard shares safety reminders for boaters as 4th of July approaches

Independence Day is just a week away, and it's typically a busy day for boaters on Lake Michigan.

The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters to be alert on the lake during the busy holiday.

Every person on a boat needs to wear a life jacket that properly fits.

BM1 Matthew Binns from Station St. Joseph says driving a boat while under the influence is just as dangerous as driving a car while under the influence.

And while the air temperatures are warm, Lake Michigan is still cold.

"Any water that is 77 degrees or below is still considered cold water," Binns said. "And you can still have hypothermia and a shock response once you enter the water. That shock response is what initiates drowning."

Binns says boaters should also be cautious of the higher lake levels and avoid hidden hazards under the water.

