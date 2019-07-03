Coast Guard: Woman burned after boat explodes on St. Joseph River

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after a boat exploded on the St. Joseph River early Tuesday evening.

The explosion happened near Anchors Way Marina in St. Joseph around 5:40 p.m., according to Coast Guard Executive Petty Officer Matthew Binns.

Four people were on board the boat. Three jumped into the water and swam to shore and were treated and release.

One woman stayed on the boat and was burned. She was taken to be treated in Kalamazoo. Updates on her condition were not immediately available.

The Coast Guard believes the explosion was caused by a clog in the fuel line, and when the boat filled with gas fumes, it was ignited by a spark.

