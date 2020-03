THIS AFTERNOON:

Dry, mostly cloudy, cool. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A light breeze.

TONIGHT:

Gradually clearing skies. Near the freezing point as you wake up Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

Picture perfect! Sunny skies, dry conditions. A light breeze with temperatures in the upper 50s. Warm and pleasant.

BIG WEATHER TO WATCH:

Rain begins Thursday with daily highs in the 50s.

Friday brings a real soaker, leading into the weekend.