Clouds today, snow moves in tonight

Mostly cloudy today with a few flurries especially north. A storm system is going to bring some messy weather to the nation's mid-section, but not quite so bad here in Michiana. Snow will move in overnight from south to north. The heaviest amounts will be in southern areas, but even those amounts are light, in the 1 to 2 inch range. Areas near and north of the state line should see very little, if any snow. While amounts are expected to be light, roads will likely be slick, especially in southern areas. Heavier snow is expected in central Indiana so if you're heading south Monday morning, give yourself some extra time.