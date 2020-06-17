Cleveland Road railroad crossing scheduled for major repairs in 2021

Traveling across a certain set of railroad tracks is a bumpy ride.

"A roller coaster, really, or like you're about to lose your car and be stuck on the side of the road," described Alec Nichols, a Niles resident.

The railroad crossing in question is on Cleveland Road, between Capital Avenue and Currant Road.

"I've seen a couple of mufflers [left on the side of the road]. Yeah, it's pretty bad," Nichols added.

Canadian National Railway is responsible for maintaining the road that goes over the tracks and confirms with 16 News Now it will be "fully rehabilitated' in 2021.

Jessica Clark, the St. Joseph County Engineer, said she is looking into reducing the speed limit near the railroad crossing and is also considering posting signs that warn drivers of the condition of the crossing.

Full statement from Larry Lloyd, the manager of government and public affairs at Canadian National:

Safety is a core value at CN, and we strive to minimize the impact of railroad crossings on the traveling public. The crossing in question is scheduled for a full rehabilitation in 2021. Our track crews continuously assess crossings for immediately needed repairs to minimize the impact on the commuting public. We encourage commuters to treat railroad crossings with caution when crossing at all times and to contact us if they have any comments or feedback at 1-888-888-5909.