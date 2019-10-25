Clearing and chilly tonight with rain on the way for Saturday

Skies begin to clear out Friday evening from the north with some lingering cloud coverage for our southern counties. Clearing skies will allow temps to fall to the mid 30s overnight. Rain is on the way for Saturday, beginning shortly after the lunch hour and moving in from the south. Rain could be heavy at times, especially in the evening hours. We could see up to 1-2” of rainfall in areas. Temps will remain warm into the evening hours with a high in the mid 50s for the day, which could still be that warm as we head towards midnight. That means we wake up Sunday morning with a warm start in the upper 40s to around 50. Rain showers clear out early in the morning, leading to a mostly sunny day by afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. A cold front nears on Monday but as long as it stays west, we’ll warm up again to the upper 50s. Then, we begin a cooling trend the rest of the week. Plan to bundle up a bit for Halloween night…