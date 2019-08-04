Clear the Shelter Adoption Event

The Humane Society of Elkhart County, Humane Society of St. Joseph County and South Bend Animal Resource Center - SBARC are partnering together to clear their shelters.

On August 17, you can "Name your Price" for your adoption fees. Janet Graham joined Lindsay Stone on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to tell us more about the one-day event

All 3 shelters will have their adoptions centers open from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. on Saturday.

It is recommended to have completed your adoption applications previously to this one-day event. Please contact each shelter directly for detailed information on how they will be operating and handling adoptions on this day.