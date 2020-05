TODAY:

A mild start to the day with temperatures rising into the upper 50s this afternoon, near 60° for your Monday. A dry day with increasing cloud cover gradually throughout the afternoon. A late chance of showers.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover Builds overnight. Isolated rain showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s. A bit breezy.

TOMORROW:

Rain showers on the radar on and off for the day. Thicker cloud cover, and much cooler. A high temperature of only 51°. Not a total washout.