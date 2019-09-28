Cleanup underway after storms uproot trees, leave debris in Michiana

Michiana residents spent their Saturday cleaning up after Friday night's storms, which were strong enough to uproot one very old tree.

The tree was around when Abraham Lincoln was alive, to give an idea of just how old it was.

16 News Now also checked out the Pinhook Park area, where residents say they woke up to quite a surprise Saturday morning.

The storms and strong winds knocked trees, power lines and pretty much anything you can think of. Adding to the mess, many individuals were also without power.

Some residents say the cleanup process may take a couple months.

