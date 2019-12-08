Claypool man arrested for stabbing at Warsaw bar

A 27-year-old Claypool man is in custody in connection to a stabbing in Warsaw.

It happened at the Time Out Inn on West Lake Street around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 48-year-old man was stabbed in the mid-section. He was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Devon Brown was arrested during a traffic stop minutes after the stabbing.

He's facing felony charges of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal gang intimidation.