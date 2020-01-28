Clay firefighter receives lifesaving award in Michigan

A firefighter with Clay Fire Territory has received a lifesaving award for his heroic actions.

While off duty with his family in St. Joseph, Michigan, engineer Chris Martin saw a car crash caused by a driver having a heart attack.

He immediately pulled the driver from the vehicle and began CPR until emergency crews arrived. The driver survived and was released from the hospital a few days later.

Martin was presented the lifesaving award at a city council meeting Monday night.

